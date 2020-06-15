Spain: Real Madrid’s Marcelo Vieira Dedicates Goal to George Floyd by ‘Taking the Knee’

Real Madrid superstar Marcelo Vieira took a stand for Black Lives Matter in Sunday’s match by ‘taking the knee’ after scoring the team’s 3rd goal.

The La Liga match, which saw Real Madrid triumph over Eibar with a 3-0 result, was one of the first to be played after the coronavirus hiatus.

Vieira, in the tribute to George Floyd, who was killed as a result of unnecessary force used by a police officer in America, chose to pay tribute by making the gesture symbolic of the BLM movement.

The first person to take the knee was NFL player Colin Kaepernick who made the gesture in August 2016 to protest against police brutality and racism.

After scoring Real Madrid’s winning goal, Marcelo Vieira dropped to one knee to show his resistance to systemic racism around the world.