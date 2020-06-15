German Prosecutor Sends Madeleine McCann’s Parents Heartbreaking Letter Confirming Daughter’s Death

German Prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters is reported to have sent Madeleine McCann’s parents a letter confirming that their daughter is dead.

Although the German prosecutor claims to have “concrete evidence”, he said he can’t reveal the details yet, in case it jeopardises the investigation. However, the letter is said to leave no doubt that Madeleine is dead and that the suspect, Christian B, is responsible for her murder.

“We have written to the McCanns to tell them Madeleine is dead and explaining we just ­cannot say what the evidence is,” stated Wolters. “We have concrete evidence that our suspect has killed Madeleine.”

Although the McCann’s lawyer Rogerio Alves has asked for the evidence the prosecution claims to have about Madeleine’s death, Wolters said he couldn’t share the information in case it “might jeopardise the investigation”. He said he understood “it would be of relief to the parents to know how she died, but it would hamper the investigation if we give away too much information”.

-- Advertisement --



“We can understand the pain of the parents and they want relief, but it is better for them that we have a clear and successful conclusion to the case,” he explained. “There is no realistic hope she is alive. Of course I understand the parents want to believe she is until they see a body.” Although there is “no forensic evidence”, he added “there is other evidence which indicates she is dead”. The 43-year-old suspect, Christian B, is already serving a prison sentence in Germany for other charges, as reported.