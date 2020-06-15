France’s Macron Rejects Racism but Refuses to Remove Controversial Colonial-era Statues

In a televised address to the country on Sunday evening, French President Emmanuel Macron profusely rejected racism, but stressed that he would “not allow the removal of controversial colonial-era statues”.

IT was the first time he addressed the nation since a series of violent protests in the country against police brutality and racial discrimination following the death of George Floyd in the US, while in police custody, as reported. At least 15,000 people are reported to have demonstrated in Paris on Saturday. Protestors in France have expressed huge anger at racial discrimination in France, particularly against minorities of African heritage.

However, unlike other leaders, Macron admitted in his speech “that a person’s name, skin colour, and even address, can limit their chances of success in France”. He said he believed “in the fight against racism, so people can find their place in society regardless of religion or ethnicity”, and promised to be “uncompromising in the face of racism and discrimination”.

Yet, despite calls to take down statues linked to France’s colonial history and slave trade, Macron insisted that he will “not allow the removal of any statue, nor erase any name from the country’s history”. Instead he noted, “We should look at all of our history together, including relations with Africa, with a goal of truth instead of denying who we are”. Although, Macron is under huge pressure to confront police brutality and institutional racism, like countries such as the US, he also praised the police force’s response to the protests.