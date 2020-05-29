JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD: Officer responsible for George Floyd’s death finally arrested after US-wide riots & protests

After nationwide riots and violent protests over the unjust death of George Floyd, fired police officer Derek Chauvin – responsible for Floyd’s death – was finally arrested today.

MILLIONS of horrified people worldwide were outraged to see a video of a handcuffed black man, pleading for air while police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground with the full force of his knee on Floyd’s neck, which resulted in death. Yet it took four days to arrest him. Although all four Minneapolis officers were immediately dismissed, Chauvin was not arrested until today. He has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

According to reports, Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in total, despite the fact, Floyd became unresponsive just after 2 minutes and 53 seconds. If Chauvin is convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison on a murder charge, and up to 10 years in prison on a manslaughter charge.

The White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told the press yesterday (Thursday) that President Donald Trump “was very upset” when he saw the footage of Floyd’s death, adding that “he wants justice to be served.” Former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, however, told Floyd’s family today, that “we’ll do everything in our power to see that justice is had”.

Commenting on the death of another black man dying at the hands of a white police officer, Biden stated: “It’s time for us to take a hard look at the uncomfortable truths. It’s time for us to face that deep open wound we have in this nation. We need justice for George Floyd. We need real police reform, to hold cops to a higher standard that so many of them actually meet, that holds bad cops accountable and repairs relationships between law enforcement and the community they’re sworn to protect.”