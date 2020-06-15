Fantastic News for Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella as the Last Coronavirus Patient in the ICU is Discharged After 87 Days

Positive news has emerged from the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella as their last coronavirus patient has been discharged from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after a long 87 days of fighting the virus.

The patient, who is 66 years old, suffered an intensive 87 day battle with coronavirus in the ICU, however, there are no longer any coronavirus patients in this area of the hospital.

The exit of this patient from the ICU was emotionally charged, full of applause and words of encouragement. The medical staff could now relax knowing he was no longer in grave danger. Now he is slowly on the path to recovery.

The province of Malaga now has a total of 2,839 individuals who tested positive for coronavirus during the PCR tests, so far there have been 288 deaths and over 3,000 recoveries.

Malaga was enjoying a 14-day streak with no deaths as a result of the coronavirus, however, this has sadly been broken in the last 24 hours.