Spain’s Andalucia Urges ‘Maximum Normality’ When Kids Return to School in September

Andalucia’s President Juanma Moreno has today urged Spain’s Government for “maximum normality” when children return to school across the country in September.

THE aspiration is for “maximum normality” as much as possible, he said, particularly as the issues of inequality have risen to the fore during the pandemic, with many children unable to continue classes due to the lack of internet access, and/or a computer/ipad/tablets.

He said that the Government must also review school measures every two weeks to better adapt to the pandemic’s circumstances. The national government has provided details of its revised plans for getting schoolchildren back into the classroom in September. It is now proposing that all children return to school straight after the summer, and not combine school classes with homeworking, as originally planned.

However, to better protect children and teachers against any infection, students over 10 years of age must wear face masks in classes of up to 20, and schools must ensure desks are at least 1.5 metres apart to ensure social distancing. Andalucia’s education authority has already issued the next academic year’s timetable (for 2020-2021). It has confirmed that primary pupils in the Malaga province will go back to school on September 10, with secondary school students returning on September 15, as reported.