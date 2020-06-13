Spain’s Endesa Donates €25,000 to Sell Costa del Sol-Made Ventilators Worldwide to Combat Covid-19

‘Andalucía Respira’ – the Malaga-made ventilator – has received a €25,000 donation from Endesa, to help the firm export ventilators to other nations struck by the virus.

TOGETHER with Enel Group, the electricity and gas company is also offering international management expertise to help export the product. The ventilator was created thanks to the collaboration between professionals and researchers from the Ministry of Health and Families, the Malaga’s Institute of Biomedical Research, UMA and the Progress and Health Foundation, as reported.

It is now being successfully manufactured by Fujitsu in Malaga. The first 300 units have already been despatched to the Andalucian Health Service, while the rest are being sold across Spain. In addition, there are several countries, particularly in Latin America, such as Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico and Ecuador, that have expressed interest in buying the ventilators from Malaga.

Endesa wants to help ‘Andalucía Respira’ reach these countries that are affected by the coronavirus, which is why it has made the donation and offering its expertise to the firm. It also wants to help “generate wealth and employment in the province of Malaga through the continued manufacture of Andalucía Respira”, it added.