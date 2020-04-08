Spain’s Andalucia starts manufacturing ventilators designed on the Costa Del Sol to battle Covid-19

SPAIN’S Andalucia has finally started to manufacture its own ventilators, designed on the Costa Del Sol, to battle Covid-19.

The regional government of Andalucia has green lighted the project today, even though the country’s Ministry of Health has yet to officially sign off the last bit of paperwork.

-- Advertisement --

The Junta of Andalucia’s spokesperson Elías Bendodo, said “we are not going to wait any longer. We are starting to manufacture while we wait for the last bit of paperwork from the government due in the next few hours, because we can’t afford to lose a single minute more”.

The prototype, which has now been successfully tested on humans, will provide the solution to the country’s severe lack of ventilators to help assist patients with breathing difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Furthermore, this ventilator machine is easy, quick and cheap to manufacture, according to Andalucia’s Bendodo. It can be made in just two hours at a cost of around 600 euros in materials (not including labour).

The machine has been put together by a group of health professionals from the Regional Hospital Universities of Málaga and Virgen de la Victoria, as well as scientists from the Instituto de Investigación Biomédica de Málaga and engineer professors from the University of Malaga.



