Whopping 60% of Spain’s Current Covid-19 Cases are Imported Confirms Health Ministry

Spain’s Ministry of Health has confirmed that around 60% of Spain’s current Covid-19 cases have been imported.

MANY of these cases are of people who have returned to Spain from countries such as the US or Latin American nations, stated Fernando Simón, Director Health Alerts and Emergencies. Another 155 new cases of Covid-19 were reported across the country today, on top of yesterday’s 156, according to the Ministry of Health. Spain continues to be the third most affected country in Europe with 243,209 coronavirus cases to date, after Russian (511,423) and the UK (291,409).

Simón is hugely concerned that containing the disease will become much more difficult after July 1 when Spain reopens its borders to international visitors. He warned today that “entry of travellers and tourists to Spain from July 1 will make the containment task much more difficult, especially in the case of those who stay for a just a short time in the country, as it may not provide enough time to identify them”.

The statistics follow today’s announcement that Spain’s residents can move freely across the country from June 21, when the State of Alarm officially comes to an end, despite the fact that some regions will not have completed the de-escalation process, as reported.