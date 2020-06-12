CONFIRMED: Spain’s Residents Can Officially Move Freely Across the Country from June 21

Spain’s Government has confirmed this evening that its residents can move freely across the country from June 21, when the State of Alarm officially comes to an end.

FROM Sunday June 21, “residents are free to move between regions, regardless of what phase each autonomous community is in”, confirmed Health Minister Salvador Illa today. On this date, most of the regions will be in Phase 3, apart from Madrid, some provinces of Salamanca, Ávila, Segovia, Soria, Barcelona and some surrounding areas, as well as parts of Lleida, which will still be in Phase 2.

Nevertheless, “these areas will also be allowed direct access to the new normal on June 21, although they have not completed the de-escalation process”, admitted Illa. “Without the State of Alarm, any restrictions will be decided by the autonomous communities after this date, as the Government is no longer able to restrict freedom of movement. So it will be up to the regional heads to control any outbreaks.”

An uncontrolled community-wide transmission, however, could “pose serious problems”, added Fernando Simon, Director of Health Alerts and Emergencies at the Ministry of Health. “That’s when it would be necessary for the autonomous community premiers to decide whether or not to close regional borders.” Both Illa and Simon reiterated the need for regional premiers “to collaborate and work together” to prevent any further outbreaks and spread of the contagion.

“Individual responsibility will also be key,” stressed Simon. “It’s vital that we don’t lose respect for the virus which is still within our midst. That means maintaining social distancing and hygiene protocols, such as use of face masks and frequent hand washing.”