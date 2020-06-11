Spain’s Government Invites Regions from Costa del Sol to Costa Blanca to launch Baleares-style ‘Tourism Test Pilots’ Before July 1

Spain’s Health Minister Salvador Illa has given other regions the go-ahead to launch ‘pilot projects’ like the Baleares one, to reactivate the tourism sector.

ILLA pointed out that other regions in Spain are welcome to launch their own tourism pilot projects: “Other regions have the possibility of putting it into practice as a pilot scheme if they consider it appropriate,” he said. The news is a relief to regions like Andalucia, which has urged the government to provide areas like the Costa del Sol with the same opportunities as Baleares, as reported.

The Balearic Islands will be the first region in Spain to receive a maximum of 10,900 German tourists, with restrictions, as reported. For example, visitors will have to fill out health forms and have temperature taken and provide hotel/home address details. If they pass the ‘tests’, the 14-day quarantine (currently applicable until July 1 for international travellers) will be waived. Airports across the country are expected to adopt similar measures once Spain is under the ‘new normal’ phase when de-escalation has ended.

The ‘tourism’ pilot scheme has many benefits including the ability to test the coronavirus safety protocols at airports, hotels and beaches, including the efficiency of the healthcare and tracing systems. It will also prove to holidaymakers and travellers that Spain’s destinations like the Balearic Islands are ‘safe,’ according to the government.