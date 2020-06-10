Andalucia urges Spain’s Government for ‘Same Tourism Opportunities’ Granted to Balearic Islands

The Junta of Andalucia has urged Spain’s Government to grant Costa del Sol and surrounding coastal areas, the same tourism opportunities offered to the Balearic Islands.

THE Vice President of Andalucia and Tourism Minister, Juan Marín, criticised the Balearic Islands’ pilot plan to receive German tourists from June 15, as reported. Marín has expressed confusion at the fact that on June 15, the Balearic Islands will open its borders to German tourists, while Spanish residents are still not allowed to travel to and from other regions, for example from Madrid to Andalucia.

“I am happy for the Balearic Islands,” stated Marín, but “are the borders closed or not?” He has also raised the vital question of what happens if the pilot does not work? “Does that mean the rest of the autonomous communities will not be able to receive foreign tourism if infections occur? Will Andalusia not be able to receive German tourists?” he asked.

Marín is therefore urging Spain’s central Government to provide not only answers to these vital questions, but also “the same possibilities and opportunities for all tourism destinations, as well as for a standard tourism protocol to be established for all regions”.