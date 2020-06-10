Up to 10,900 Germans allowed to holiday in Spain holiday islands Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza in June in tourism pilot project

UP to 10,900 Germans will be allowed into the Balearic Islands in the second fortnight of June in the tourism pilot project designed by the regional administration to make the archipelago the first destination in Spain to reopen to international visitors since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

Presenting details of the project on Tuesday following the Spanish government’s green light for the plan, Balearic President Francina Armengol explained the tourists will stay at least five nights on Mallorca, Menora, Ibiza or Formentera.

In Mallorca they will be spread between five hotels: two in Alcudia and three in Playa de Palma.

-- Advertisement --



Unlike other international travellers they will not have to go into a 14-day quarantine, but will be subject to strict health controls.

Armengol is confident the plan will “place the Balearics as the best tourist destination at national level.”

The potential 10,900 German arrivals between next Monday June 15 and the end of the month represents less than one per cent of the usual number of visitors to the islands for the fortnight.