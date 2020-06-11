Spain’s Andalucia Deploys Robots to Combat Covid-19 Outbreaks FAST Across Costa del Sol & Surrounding Areas

Spain’s Andalucia has deployed two robots – one in Malaga and one in Seville – to combat future Covid-19 outbreaks quickly across the region, confirmed the regional Ministry of Health and Families.

COMBINED the robots, donated by CovidRobots, will have the capability to carry out almost 5,000 daily PCR tests, which will inform the health authorities if someone is infectious, as reported. Andaucia’s President, Juanma Moreno, visited one of the robots today installed at the Malaga Regional Hospital. The other robot is located in Seville’s Virgen del Rocío Hospital.

Moreno said that the robots will play a “crucial role” in “active surveillance of the coronavirus”, which will allow for a “quick, coordinated and effective response in the wake of another outbreak”. Both robots will be able to carry out approximately 2,400 PCR tests daily. These figures are “very important figure”, because we only had the capability of carrying out 600 tests a day until now. This is “a quantitative and qualitative” leap thanks to the “accurate precision of these robots”, he added.

Moreno pointed out that Andalucia “is prepared and continues to prepare for another Covid-19 outbreak because the threat continues to exist”. His aim is to “isolate, limit and control, and if we can, defeat the pandemic so that Andalucian citizens can be safe and return to normality – socially and economically”, he added.