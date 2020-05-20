CovidRobots to help Costa del Sol’s hospitals analyse around 2,400 PCR tests a day

Two of Malaga’s hospitals will benefit from CovidRobots capable of analysing around 2,400 Covid-19 PCR tests across the province a day.

THE Regional de Malaga hospital (previously known as Carlos Haya) and Hospital Virgen del Rocio de Sevilla will receive the CovidRobots, valued at around 168,000 euros, thanks to donations from six organisations and some anonymous donors.

The donations come from Merlin Properties, Endesa, Banco Santander, Experis de ManPower Group, Línea Directa Aseguradora, Telefónica, Fundación Instituto de Investigación Sanitaria de Santiago de Compostela, Fundación Profesor Novoa Santos and Auren.

The CovidRobot machines will be installed at the hospitals and ready for use by the end of this month or the beginning of June, according to the local health authorities.