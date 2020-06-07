Making a Splash: Costa del Sol’s Water Parks Expect to Re-Open by Early July

Spain is slowly progressing towards the ‘new’ normality and part of this trajectory includes water parks on the Costa del Sol re-opening, as they hope to make a splash during the summer by late June and early July.

As the temperatures are rising and easing us into the hottest months of the year, the water parks across the Costa del Sol have gotten back into gear and hope to welcome guests despite this abnormal summer season.

Most of the parks on the Costa del Sol hope to open by late June or early July, however, they will only do so as long as they abide to the correct sanitary and security measures to ensure the safety of staff and customers alike.

Aquamijas, the beloved water park in Mijas has set their re-opening date for June 29, whereas the Aquavelis water park in Torre del Mar, Velez-Malaga, has opted for a slightly later date, July 4.

However, the water park chain, Aqualand, with a location in Torremolinos, as well as more across the nation in Costa Adeje (Tenerife), Bahia de Cadiz (Cadiz), Maspalomas (Canary Islands) and Arenal (Balearic Islands) is yet to release a date for any of their parks.

However, Benalmadena, which is known for its array of leisure and theme parks, has already set the re-opening date for various of its establishments and some are even offering free entry for children when accompanied by an adult.

All of the theme parks and water parks will be subjected to a strict set of regulations which are “fundamental to reactivating the tourist activity in the area with the maximum safety guarantees which will offer visitors a greater sense of confidence” as well as ensuring that workers and residents in Spain know this is a safe destination for all.

The companies are in charge of ensuring a limited capacity on all rides and activities are controlled. Other recommendations include, encouraging the use of card to pay, installing disinfection points with hydroalcoholic gel and the online sale of tickets.

The minimum safety distances and social distancing must be enforced at all times.