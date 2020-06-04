These Leisure Parks and Hotels in Costa del Sol’s Benalmadena Are Offering Free Stays and Tickets for Children to Encourage Tourism in Malaga

In order to encourage an influx of visitors to Malaga, hotels and leisure parks in Costa del Sol’s Benalmadena have decided that they will offer free stays and entry tickets to foment tourism.

The mayor of Benalmadena, Victor Navas, is proud to announce that this Thursday the ‘Adventure as a Family’ campaign has launched, a promotion strategy which aims to offer free hotel rooms to minors, always when accompanied by a paying adult, and free entry passes to children at leisure parks.

This is a cost-effective way for families to decide to choose Benalmadena as their holiday of choice and will be a good “reward for the youngest members of the family” who have behaved very well during the tough demands of quarantine.

Navas explained that Spain is at the top of the list for countries with the most hotel reservations for this season and that Andalucia is one of the preferred options, therefore he deems that Benalmadena has had the “obligation” to carry out this powerful promotional campaign as a means to differentiate the town from other municipalities.

-- Advertisement --



He admits that the campaign has been very “emotional” and that it highlights one of the most unique characteristics of Benalmadena, that it has a great concentration of leisure parks, which makes it stand out from the rest of Andalucia.

The town hall has signed an agreement with hoteliers, restaurateurs and leisure park representatives in the municipality in order for them to offer “children free” activities this summer and “thus create a differentiating element” to help put Benalmadena back on the market after the pandemic, explains Navas.

This campaign has been backed by a total of 15 different hotels, as well as various restaurants.

On the leisure side of things, Tivoli World, Selwo-Marina, Cable Car, Castillo de Colomares, Sea-Life, Tourist Bus City Sightseeing, Costasol Cruises and the Benalmadena Butterfly Farm have all joined the campaign.

The general rule for the campaign will be that for every adult in these leisure parks, two children under 12 will be allowed free entry. However, Selwo Marina and the Cable Car will only allow one child below 12 per adult.

Each hotel includes its own protocol for offering free hotel beds to children under 12 years old, however this must always be linked to a reservation of a room by their parents.

More information about the participating venues and their promotions or conditions can be found at http://www.disfrutabenalmadena.com/promocion-verano-2020.php

The mayor of Benalmadena wanted to extend his thanks to the “effort made by the business and tourism sector of Benalmadena to launch this campaign.”