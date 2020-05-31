British Ex-Pats on Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca say they would rather stay at home than move to Phase 2 of the lockdown!

Many ex-pats don’t feel safe and prefer to stay at home until the lockdown on the Costa del Sol and the Costa Blanca is completely over in Spain.

As from Monday the 1st of April over 70% of Spain is likely to be in phase 2 of the emergency lockdown, but not everyone is happy about it, find out why…

Anna Lewis from the Costa Blanca tweeted: “I’m not going out, I don’t feel safe, I’m 69 years old and have asthma, one tiny infection and I’m a gonner. I’ve had friends pass away, killed by the virus, it was horrible as I couldn’t even visit them, the hospital wouldn’t let me. Besides all that, have you seen the rules? don’t do this, don’t do that, stand there, don’t meet up if there are more than 15 people, how do we know who is going to meet up? We often get together for a chat and a coffee at our local English bar on the front, does that mean we could get fined? if so, then it’s not worth it, ill stay at home until it’s over thanks.”!

The same theme was prevalent on Facebook, which was awash with similar complaints.

Graham Innes from Marbella said: “Well, we have waited and waited for what?. months on and I still can’t go to Puerto Banus and have a drink and listen to some live music, I can’t sit next to my wife in the cinema, the beach?, that’s a laugh isn’t it, I would need to take my Ipad with me to remember the rules! Her indoors loves the Saturday market-i just go and have a coffee or a drink maybe with my mates, but with only a third of punters allowed in the market will anybody bother to go and will the traders think it’s even worth it”?

Sandra Evans from Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol on Instagram: “Great, we can go out more freely from Monday, what does that even mean? I just read the rules for phase 2, ill need to print it out if do bother to go to the Miramar Centre, seriously, I would rather wait until the Spanish government announces its all over and finished”.

“The rules state that everyone under the age of 70 can take walks and physical activity during the day, with just one timetable restriction: 10 am to 12 pm and 7 to 8 pm are reserved for seniors aged over 70. I’m 72 so does mean I should take my residencia with me or passport in case I get stopped by the police? I’m too nervous about walking out in case I catch something as most people aren’t wearing masks, I’m a Remainer”!

As you can see readers, there is a lot of sentiment regarding the move to phase 2, not everyone agrees with the move for various reasons, some residents even think the government have done it just to appease us as the only winners here are the Spanish Treasury- but what do YOU think? let us know. TW.

