Two Drunken Brits Refuse to Wear Masks Whilst Flying in Spain

A pair of drunken Brits refused to wear their face masks whilst boarding a flight in Spain, causing fear amongst crew members and passengers alike. The IB3229 flight from Tenerife to Madrid was highlighted by the irresponsible behaviour of two intoxicated Brits who refused to wear their masks.

According to witnesses on the flight, the two British men, who lacked reasoning, were shouting and causing a ruckus on the flight. So much so, that passengers and staff were afraid to approach them. Various other individuals on the flight complained about their behaviour and asked the staff to “separate them or sit them somewhere else”.

Both men refused to take any notice of the staff or passenger’s requests and decided to sit at the very back of the plane where there were some free seats. At the back of the plane, the two men were making a lot of noise and refusing to wear their masks.

Even the pilot came to try and calm them down, but it was of no use. They kept walking up and down the aisle with their masks hanging on their neck and trying to talk to passengers. Once they arrived in Madrid, the passengers were informed that they could not leave the plane as the Guardia Civil were on the way to arrest the pair of intoxicated men. Once they landed, both men were arrested, and several witnesses gave their statement.