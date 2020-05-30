Spain’s Government hints Baleares & Canary Islands could open borders to tourists & holidaymakers from Europe before July 1

Spain’s Government has hinted that some regions, such as Baleares and the Canary Islands could open their borders to international tourists from Europe before July 1.

THE islands in both territories are well ahead of the de-escalation plan and approaching the ‘new’ normal faster than the country’s territories, so it makes sense to open these territories to holiday makers first, according to the Government.

Potentially opening both of these territories to international tourists ahead of the rest of the country, is not only debated by Spain, but also other European institutions that want to test the ‘safe travel corridors’ idea that could potentially be agreed between certain states and regions, as reported.

-- Advertisement --



Spain is also considering carrying out temperature checks and Covid-19 tests at airports on all EU and Schengen zone holidaymakers coming into the country from July 1, as reported.