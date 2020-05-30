Spain proposes temperature checks & Covid-19 tests at airports on all UK & EU holidaymakers coming into the country from July 1

Spain is considering carrying out temperature checks and Covid-19 tests at airports on all EU and Schengen zone holidaymakers coming into the country from July 1.

ACCORDING to the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Government is considering not only temperature checks, but also Covid-19 tests to rule out any contagion upon arrival. However, it stressed that the final decision has not been made yet. All of the proposals are currently being debated by the European Union, as well as with European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Although carrying out a test on all tourists coming into the country is a proposal that’s being considered, it also has its drawbacks, according to the Health Ministry. PCR tests which are more reliable take longer to process results, whereas the rapid Covid-19 tests are not always reliable. Furthermore, if someone contracts the disease in transit, no test will confirm the disease until the traveller falls ill, or can transmit it. Nevertheless, the option is still on the table and being evaluated, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

-- Advertisement --



Another suggestion being considered is for all travellers coming into Spain to get their temperature checked not only before getting on the plane, but also upon landing in Spain. Furthermore they will have to sign forms, which will require information on whether they have been exposed to the disease before or have been infected in the past. Additionally, all travellers must provide an address in Spain as well as their phone numbers so they can be contacted/traced.

Although European visitors will no longer have to observe quarantine from July 1, Spain still expects Spaniards and people coming from outside the EU to respect quarantine measures after this date. However, the Government is considering removing quarantine restrictions for those on business travel as well as students.