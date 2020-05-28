Quirónsalud Torrevieja and Valencia hospitals receive Applus+ Covid-19 Safe Protocol certification

Quirónsalud Torrevieja and Quirónsalud Valencia hospitals have been granted the Covid-19 Safe Protocol certification by Applus+, after ensuring that both hospitals are protected and controlled areas adhering with the most demanding standards against the coronavirus pandemic, mitigating the risk of infection at their facilities to the maximum for both their personnel and patients.

To obtain this certification – which recognises and certifies the work and commitment of both hospitals to fight Covid-19 – the management of both hospitals have strived to plan, implement and monitor an Operational Plan to identify and control the risk of transmission of Covid-19.

This plan is the result of an in-depth analysis of all the protocols, procedures and measures implemented to reduce the risk of transmission of the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes Covid-19 disease to the minimum.

The aim of this operational plan is to resume healthcare activity by providing healthcare to all patients in a safe environment. This plan covers all aspects related to the physical setting, basic hygiene measures, technical measures, organisational measures, screening of personnel and transmission risk control measures.

Torrevieja and Quirónsalud Valencia hospitals become pioneers in the Valencian Community in obtaining this ‘Covid-19 Safe Protocol’ hallmark.

This hallmark is a result of the de-escalation process that both hospitals have been working on for several weeks, which endorses the trust of their patients and reaffirms both hospitals’ commitment to fight Covid-19 by ensuring safety in healthcare that is necessary in a new and more demanding scenario.

Positive assessment of crisis management and de-escalation readiness

Besides the crisis management during the most intense weeks, Applus+ assessors have highly rated the several de-escalation readiness measures adopted, such as the extensive disinfection and recovery work of all the care facilities used in the pandemic, the organisation of differentiated and separate care routes, protection and safety measures and the availability of all the necessary protective equipment.



