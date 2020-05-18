CONFIRMED: Spain’s Government makes face masks obligatory in public spaces from Costa del Sol to Costa Blanca

Spain’s Government has announced that the use of face masks will now be obligatory in public spaces across the country to prevent Covid-19 contagion.

IT is obligatory to wear face masks on all public transport, confined public spaces, as well as in the streets if the minimum social distance of two meters can’t be maintained.

Health Minister Salvador Illa confirmed the new legislation yesterday (as reported) as it was an issue that all regional government’s had agreed on, and has just been made official this evening. Illa stated that “masks must be worn on all public transport, including buses, trains, taxis, as well as closed public spaces, and outdoors where adequate social distancing cannot be maintained.”

It’s also a recommendation from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to prevent the spread of coronavirus. However, WHO has acknowledged, along with other health organisations, that face masks can be problematic for some people, for example, those who suffer from anxiety or respiratory conditions. The other concern people have is the potential environmental pollution if face masks are not discarded properly (as reported).