BREAKING NEWS: Spain’s Government to make face masks ‘obligatory’ in all public spaces from Costa Blanca to Costa del Sol

This afternoon, the Spanish Government has announced that it plans to make the use of face masks ‘obligatory’ in all public spaces across the country.

SPAIN’S Health Minister Salvador Illa has confirmed that the government will publish exact details on the new order this week, stating that “overall there’s unanimous consensus on the matter from regional governments across the country.”

He also announced the relaxing of timetable outings in municipalities of less than 10,000 inhabitants – a benefit that was until now limited to those towns with just 5,000 or less residents, as reported.

Covid-19 figures are also declining, with the number of coronavirus-related death dropping to less than 100 in Spain in the last 24 hours – registering just 87 deaths for the first time since the pandemic outbreak started. Nevertheless Illa has stressed that “we must not let our guard down.”