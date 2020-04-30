BREAKING NEWS: Spain’s Government to impose fixed timetable for public outings from Costa del Sol to Costa Blanca as it relaxes lockdown restrictions from this weekend

The government has announced today that it will provide a fixed timetable for outings as all the public will be allowed to go out for walks and individual exercise from the weekend.

PARENTS with children are already allowed to go out for a walk for up to an hour and up to a kilometre away from their homes between 9am to 9pm, but the government is about to restrict outings further to a specific timetable.

According to the Ministry of Health, it’s vital to keep the over 65’s and the vulnerable separate from the younger public to avoid risk of Covid-19 contagion. These measures are also expected to avoid overcrowding and help to maintain social distances of at least two metres.

-- Advertisement --

More to follow.