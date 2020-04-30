BREAKING NEWS: Spain’s Government announces NEW timetable & rules outlining who can go out exactly when from May 2

Spain’s government has announced a new timetable clearly outlining who can go out exactly when from May 2 as the country relaxes lockdown restrictions, to avoid the problems encountered last week when family outings were allowed.

IN a press conference this afternoon, the Health Minister Salvador Illa said that the fixed timetable announced today will help to avoid overcrowding and the risk of Covid-19 contagion.

In short, individuals wanting to do a solo sports activity, like running, cycling or going for a walk can do so, either between 6am and 10am in the morning, or in the evening from 8pm to 11pm. The activity is limited to one kilometre from the home, and individuals must maintain social distancing of two metres away from others.

Families with children can now only go out between the hours of 12pm-7pm once a day, instead of 9am-9pm as announced last week. The other rules announced last week, however, continue to apply. “Only one parent is allowed to go out with up to three children up to one kilometre away from the home and just once a day,” stressed Illa.

According to Illa, it’s vital to keep the over 70’s and the vulnerable separate from the younger public to avoid contracting Covid-19. So the elderly will be allowed to go out either from 10am-12pm in the morning, or 7pm to 8pm in the evening. “They can also be accompanied by one person from the same household if desirable,” explained Illa.

However, those that live in “municipals with less than 5,000 people don’t have to respect this timetable as there is no risk of overcrowding,” pointed out Illa. “But remember all activities must be limited to just once a day and you must not venture further than one kilometre away from your home,” he advised. Finally, he added that “wearing a mask is also recommended.”



