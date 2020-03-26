Culture never stops: Italy’s lockdown entertainment initiative





With the country on strict lockdown due to the coronavirus emergency, the Italian government has pioneered a schemed titled ‘La cultura non si ferma’, or Culture never stops, which provides citizens with all the virtual cultural initiatives they can find online.

The page on the culture ministry’s website separates resources into six sections: Education, Libraries and Archives, Museums, Music, Cinema, and Theatre. Visitors to the site can variously find virtual tours of museums and 3D models of sculptures, streamed opera festivals and concerts, and digital libraries and story telling for children. The resources come from regions across the country.

The ministry describes the initiative as ‘a rich cultural offer accessible from home that allows Italians to stay connected to art and culture even in these difficult circumstances.’

New postings can be followed on social media using the hashtags #laculturanonsiferma, #iorestoacasa and #ioleggoacasa.



