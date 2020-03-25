What is the self-declaration form Italians must complete before leaving the house?





UNDER coronavirus lockdown, upon leaving the house, Italians are required to complete a self-declaration form that provides a valid reason for their trip. The form has now been updated for the second time to take into account the tightened restrictions that were announced at the weekend.

Italians must avoid leaving their municipalities, and can only leave the house for work, food shopping, and health reasons. Recreational activity such as jogging can be undertaken within the vicinity of a person’s place of residence. In hardest-hit Lombardy, authorities are even tracking phones to ensure there is no unnecessary movement.

-- Advertisement --





The self-declaration form must be completed with personal details and a method of identification, for example an identity card. The latest version of the form includes a clause that declares the subject is ‘not under quarantine measures and has not tested positive for Covid-19.’

The form requires the address of where the trip started and the destination address. There are then four options for valid motives: work; absolute urgency to travel to a different municipality; necessary situations requiring travel within the municipality; and health reasons. There is then a section for writing details about the chosen motive, ie going to do food shopping or going to the pharmacy.

So far, the Italian authorities have fined over 50,000 people for leaving the house without a valid motive.





Download the self-declaration form PDF here.



