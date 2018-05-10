Spain’s Mallorca is in Germany - according to easyJet!

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
HOPEFULLY, easyJet’s pilots have a better grasp of geography than their marketing department after they made a HUGE mistake on an advertising billboard.
"The most beautiful thing about Germany: Mallorca", proclaims a massive banner promoting the seven daily connections between Berlin and Palma this summer that covers the entire side of a hotel building in Cologne.
The British low-cost airline is headquartered at London Luton Airport and operates scheduled services on over 820 routes in more than 30 countries.
And, hopefully, they know where most of those countries are!
In July 2017, easyJet announced that it has applied for, and was subsequently granted an Austrian Air Operator Certificate (AOC) and operating permit, thereby establishing easyJet Europe.
The new airline is headquartered in Vienna, and will allow easyJet to continue operating flights across and within European countries after the UK leaves the EU.
"Lo más bonito en Alemania: Mallorca"— #PoderPopular (@Dignitat_Rebel_) May 9, 2018
La 17 Bundesland, la colonización del s.XXI y
el neoliberalismo desatado y sin complejos.#MallorcaDondeVas? pic.twitter.com/KFnKiz2L7n
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.
Comments (0)