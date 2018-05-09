Spanish and British tourists in top ten of holiday spenders in Europe

BIG SPENDERS: Spain came sixth and Britain second in Europe by the amount spent on tourism

SPANISH spending on holidays outside the country grew by 12 per cent during 2017, with British spending growing by three per cent according to data.

The World Tourism Organisation’s (UNWTO) World Tourism Barometer placed Britain came fourth in terms of spending on holidays abroad while Spain came sixth out of European countries. Britain came second in the Europe rankings, with Germany first.

The body said strong tourism expenditure reflected enhanced connections and a global economic upswing.

“Virtually all source markets reported higher tourism spending in 2017, reflecting continued strong demand for international tourism across all world regions,” the UNWTO said in a statement.

Chinese people topped the ranking of the highest spenders on tourism outside their home country with roughly €218 billion spent.

Other emerging economies such as Brazil, India and Russia registered highly in the rankings, at 16th, 17th and eighth respectively.

Zurab Pololikashvili, the Secretary-General of UNWTO, said emerging economics played a key role in tourism development.

“We are very pleased to see the rebound of the Russian Federation and Brazil, and the ongoing rise of India.

“These key emerging outbound markets contribute to growth and market diversification in many destinations,” Pololikashvili said.