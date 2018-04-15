World News

One of world’s greatest girl bands reform for one short performance in USA

By Sunday, 15 April 2018 18:21 0
The reformed Destiny’s Child on stage last night The reformed Destiny’s Child on stage last night Beyoncé Instagram

BEYONCÉ fans in Spain who are eagerly awaiting her performance in Barcelona on July 11 set social media alight last night (Saturday) after she performed with former Destiny’s Child members in California.

During her performance at the Coachella festival in California she invited former band mates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams on stage and they performed Lose My Breath, followed by Say My Name and Soldier.

Having formally disbanded in 2006, the three members do get together for occasional performances and this was a perfect example of a pre-planned addition to Beyoncé’s set which means that many fans in Europe are hoping that this will happen again as she tours the continent later this year.

For those who are unable to obtain tickets for the real thing but would love to hear her music live, be heartened as the Beyoncé Tribute Tour is now playing in different venues in Spain with its next stop Alicante City on April 21.

Tags
« Spanish woman attacked on London tube train for not speaking English Tourist 'jumped to death' from luxury cruise ship in Spain »
John Smith

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should holiday rental websites do more to clamp down on false listings?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create World News Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from World News? Subscribe here.