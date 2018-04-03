World News

Shooter dead and three injured in shooting at YouTube HQ

By Tuesday, 03 April 2018 23:39 0
SHOOTING: Staff are evacuated from the YouTube HQ in California SHOOTING: Staff are evacuated from the YouTube HQ in California Twitter

EMPLOYEES are being evacuated from the YouTube headquarters in California in the USA after reports of an ‘active shooter’.

Armed police have surrounded the building and San Bruno Police Department has urged people to "stay out of the area".

A YouTube worker has posted on Twitter: "I got evacuated outside with my hands up. I’m with other people. I don’t think the shooter’s been found that I know of. I saw blood drops on the stairs I walk up everyday. I’m shaking. This is surreal. I hope my colleagues are okay."

According to several local media reports, an armed individual – possibly a white woman - has opened fire at the offices.

Update: 

Nasim Aghdam has been named as the shooter who targeted the firm's complex in San Bruno, California, on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old, who had accused YouTube of discrimination and blocking her work, was later found dead inside the building after apparently turning a handgun on herself.

Tags
« Up to HALF of all European flights could be delayed due to system failure Norwegian flies high in Air Transport World Awards »
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should holiday rental websites do more to clamp down on false listings?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create World News Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from World News? Subscribe here.