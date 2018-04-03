Shooter dead and three injured in shooting at YouTube HQ

SHOOTING: Staff are evacuated from the YouTube HQ in California

EMPLOYEES are being evacuated from the YouTube headquarters in California in the USA after reports of an ‘active shooter’.

Armed police have surrounded the building and San Bruno Police Department has urged people to "stay out of the area".

A YouTube worker has posted on Twitter: "I got evacuated outside with my hands up. I’m with other people. I don’t think the shooter’s been found that I know of. I saw blood drops on the stairs I walk up everyday. I’m shaking. This is surreal. I hope my colleagues are okay."

According to several local media reports, an armed individual – possibly a white woman - has opened fire at the offices.

Update:

Nasim Aghdam has been named as the shooter who targeted the firm's complex in San Bruno, California, on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old, who had accused YouTube of discrimination and blocking her work, was later found dead inside the building after apparently turning a handgun on herself.