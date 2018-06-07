UK

‘King of the Clubs’ Peter Stringfellow dies of cancer aged 77

Thursday, 07 June 2018
RIP: Peter Stringfellow (right) died today aged 77

PETER STRINGFELLOW, a nightclub mogul known for his flamboyancy and playboy lifestyle, has died of cancer today.

The businessman leaves behind his third wife and four children, aged between three and 55. His fight with cancer had been kept secret at his request.

His publicist said as he announced his death this morning that he did not want to tell people of his illness.

Tributes from friends and fans have poured in on social media. BBC newsreader Ben Thompson said Peter Stringfellow taught that if you want to be a success, you have to work for it.

Stringfellow was in Sheffield in the north of England in 1940 and left school as a teenager before going on to sever prison time for selling stolen carpets in 1962.

He later opened clubs in Paris, New York, Miama, Beverly Hills and London and became the first person in Britain to win a full nude license for his ‘Stringfellows’ venue. He also claimed to have slept with some 2,000 women in his lifetime.

Stringfellow is outlived by third wife Bella, 36, who he married in Barbados in 2009. They had two children together: Rosebella, five, and Angelo, three.

He was also known for his charity work and his support of the Conservative Party who he campaigned and donated money to.

Joe Gerrard

