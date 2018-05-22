ONE YEAR ON: Ariana Grande pays tribute to Manchester bombing victims

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
TODAY (Tuesday 22 May) marks a year since the Manchester Arena bombing that killed 22 people.
Ariana Grande – who’s concert was targeted – paid tribute to the victims of the attack in a Tweet this morning.
The singer visited the injured in hospital, and two weeks later returned to host a fund-raising concert for those affected.
A memorial service will be held in Manchester, as tributes pour in from across the globe using the hashtag #WeStandTogether.
thinking of you all today and every day ? I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 22, 2018
Today, exactly one year on, we remember the 22 people who lost their lives in the terror attack at the #ManchesterArena and everyone who has been affected by that terrible night. Terror and fear will never divide us, only unite us and make us stronger #WeStandTogether pic.twitter.com/TQET9PHrfY— LancsPolice (@LancsPolice) May 22, 2018
