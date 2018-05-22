ONE YEAR ON: Ariana Grande pays tribute to Manchester bombing victims

Tributes can be seen all over Manchester

TODAY (Tuesday 22 May) marks a year since the Manchester Arena bombing that killed 22 people.

Ariana Grande – who’s concert was targeted – paid tribute to the victims of the attack in a Tweet this morning.

The singer visited the injured in hospital, and two weeks later returned to host a fund-raising concert for those affected.

A memorial service will be held in Manchester, as tributes pour in from across the globe using the hashtag #WeStandTogether.

thinking of you all today and every day ? I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 22, 2018