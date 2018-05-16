TAKING OFF: Budget airline flies new routes from UK to Spain

PRIMERA AIR: Launch new flying programme from Midlands airport to Spain... and beyond

LOW-COST airline Primera Air has marked the start of an extensive new flying programme from a Midlands airport to Spain... and beyond.

Its first flights from Birmingham to Malaga’s Costa del Sol and Palma airports have already taken off this week and a New York route launches on Friday.

Flights to Toronto, Las Palmas, Alicante, Barcelona, Crete and Reykjavik will also start in the coming months.

Birmingham Aiport’s Tom Screen said: “It was great to welcome the airline and to celebrate their new Midlands operation by giving the aircraft a water arch on departure.

“These additional frequencies to Malaga and Palma complement the existing services we have to the Med and Primera’s low fares will, I’m sure, be welcomed by Midlanders.

“With new direct services to New York and Toronto launching soon with Primera too, we are offering passengers the chance to fly across the pond non-stop, low cost several times weekly.”

Anastasija Visnakova, Chief Commercial Officer at Primera Air, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome our passengers on the inaugural service to Malaga. The range of destinations, both European and transatlantic, at fantastic prices creates more choice for passengers travelling from Birmingham Airport.

“We have growth plans for Birmingham and we look forward to working with the airport and serving the region’s leisure and business travellers throughout 2018 and beyond.”

Earlier this yea the low-cost leisure airline has also announced plans for new Winter flights from Manchester to Malaga’s Costa del Sol airport.

They will operate four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from October with fares starting from €35 (£31) one way.

The Latvia and Denmark-based carrier currently serves 97 destinations in 23 countries and the European fleet operates Boeing 737-700 and Boeing 737-800 aircraft.