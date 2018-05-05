Sir Alex Ferguson seriously ill in hospital after emergency brain surgery

FORMER Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is in intensive care after undergoing emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage.

The 76-year-old was reportedly taken to Salford Royal Hospital with a police escort after falling ill at his Cheshire home.

Manchester United said in a statement: “Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage. The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter.”

The legendary Scot won 49 trophies as a manager, including 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and two Champions Leagues.

He retired from club football in 2013.

His son Darren, who manages Doncaster Rovers, missed his side’s final League One fixture of the campaign due to “a severe family issue.”

Sir Alex’ family have reportedly requested privacy as he recovers in hospital.