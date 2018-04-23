IT'S A BOY: Patriotic Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to third child - and it's St George's Day

IT'S A BOY: Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to a little boy at 11.01 today

THE Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to a little boy at 11.01 today (Monday) - St George's Day

The new royal arrival will be fifth in line to the throne.

April 23 is also the day William Shakespeare's birthday is celebrated and, coincidentally, he died on the same date 52-years later in 1616.

Earlier this morning Kate, 36, arrived at the £7,500-a-night Lindo Wing, at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London along with husband Prince William.

Kensington Palace had announced that the Duchess had travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the hospital in 'the early stages of labour'.

Prior to the birth the names Alice and Arthur were favourites with the bookies.

More to follow...