IT'S A BOY: Patriotic Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to third child - and it's St George's Day

THE Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to a little boy at 11.01 today (Monday) - St George's Day
The new royal arrival will be fifth in line to the throne.
April 23 is also the day William Shakespeare's birthday is celebrated and, coincidentally, he died on the same date 52-years later in 1616.
Earlier this morning Kate, 36, arrived at the £7,500-a-night Lindo Wing, at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London along with husband Prince William.
Kensington Palace had announced that the Duchess had travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the hospital in 'the early stages of labour'.
Prior to the birth the names Alice and Arthur were favourites with the bookies.
More to follow...
A notice has been placed on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace following the announcement of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child.@KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/82ZCB7F2aQ— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 23, 2018
The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018
The world’s media are gathered outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital ahead of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child. pic.twitter.com/FLr1lL2AyT— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018
Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018
The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge.
