Duchess of Cambridge goes into labour

THE Duchess of Cambridge has been admitted to hospital in the early stages of labour, Kensington Palace has confirmed.
She arrived in the early hours of this morning (Monday) at the Lindo Wing, at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London along with husband Prince William and her two children Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two.
Royal family fans have been camping outside the hospital for over a week after Kensington Palace confirmed the baby was due this month.
Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018
The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge.
