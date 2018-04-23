UK

Duchess of Cambridge goes into labour

Monday, 23 April 2018
SUPERFANS: (inset) Royal family fans camp outside St. Mary&#039;s Hospital SUPERFANS: (inset) Royal family fans camp outside St. Mary's Hospital Shutterstock & Facebook

THE Duchess of Cambridge has been admitted to hospital in the early stages of labour, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

She arrived in the early hours of this morning (Monday) at the Lindo Wing, at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London along with husband Prince William and her two children Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two.

Royal family fans have been camping outside the hospital for over a week after Kensington Palace confirmed the baby was due this month.

