RAIN IN SPAIN: Met Office has issued THIRTY yellow weather alerts over next THREE DAYS

By Wednesday, 15 August 2018 12:14 0
WEATHER ALERTS IN SPAIN: Thunderstorm lights up the city of Zaragoza last month

SPAIN'S national weather agency, AEMET, has issued a total of 30 yellow weather alerts for rain and thunderstorms over the coming three days.

Today (Wednesday) there are eight weather alerts for rain and thunderstorms in Almeria, Granada and Jaen in Andalucia. While in Castilla La Mancha there is alert in Albacete. In the Valencia area there are alerts in place for Alicante, Castellon and Valencia itself. Murcia also has one alert in place too.

On Thursday the forecast for bad weather is more widespread with fourteen alerts in Almeria, Granada, Jaen, Huesca, Teruel, Zaragoza, Albacete, Guadalajara, Soria, Lleida, Alicante, Castellon, Valencia and Murcia - again for heavy rain and/or thunderstorms.

The yellow alerts for Friday currently number eight in Huesca, Barcelona, Girona, Lleida, Tarragona, Alicante, Castellon and Valencia.

TODAY: Wednesday's yellow weather alerts

rain in spain

THURSDAY: Yellow weather alerts

rain in spain thurs

 FRIDAY: Yellow weather alerts

rain in spain fri

