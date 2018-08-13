More than 250 injured - some seriously - in concert stage collapse in Spain

A SECTION of wooden jetty collapsed at a sports and music festival in Spain, injuring more than 250 people.

The stage was on the seafront of the north-west city of Vigo, Galicia, and was crowded with people watching a rap artist at the O Marisquiño event.

Police stated that there were no known fatalities, but witnesses described chaotic scenes as people – many of them teenagers – tried to claw themselves to safety.

Some fell into the sea and people’s belongings including mobile phones and handbags were left strewn on the ground.

Emergency services attended to the injured, and divers were deployed to the sea to check for people.

The incident happened shortly before midnight on Sunday during the performance of Mallorcan rapper Rels B.

Around 266 people were injured in the accident, the regional minister for health revealed.

It is not clear why the platform collapsed, and an investigation is underway.

CONCERT CHAOS: Victims of the accident are treated in a makeshift tent. Photo Credit:Twitter / @BarkinMoon