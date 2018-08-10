FUEL TAX: Spanish government proposal to increase diesel price by estimated 28.6 per cent

PUMP IT: A proposal for diesel to be heavily taxed was heard yesterday

A GOVERNMENT proposal to increase the price of diesel, with a new tax, was announced yesterday (Thursday) in Spain.

If passed as law, the hefty price increase could hit petrol stations as early as January 2019.

Reyes Maroto, Spain's Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism announced the proposal ahead of the General State Budget for 2019.

The plan to tax diesel comes as Spain tackles rising emissions.

Maroto has labelled the proposed increase as a “good tax” in his efforts to balance the war against climate change while maintaining the competitiveness of Spain’s automotive industry on an international scale.

Maroto said, "We have the important challenge of fighting against climate change, which is, for us, very important and a country project”.

The Minister of Energy, Alvaro Nadal, suggested in April that a 28.6 per cent increase on diesel prices is justified considering the rise in greenhouse gas emissions.

Concrete figures for the proposed taxation will be released after September 30 when a draft of the budget is presented in Madrid.