Politician in Spain quizzed over gigolo advert allegations

A CONSERVATIVE councillor from Algeciras is being probed on suspicion of harassing her ex-husband’s lawyer.

Laura Ruiz, a member of the Partido Popular and chief of education, fisheries and the environment in the city near Gibraltar, has been accused of posting the alleged victim’s telephone number on a website offering paid sex to gay men.

But she has strenuously denied the claims and says she is herself the target of a smear campaign.

Investigators confirmed she will be quizzed over the allegations in the next few days, although she is not expected to be charged at this stage.

It comes after the unnamed solicitor reported he had been bombarded with calls from men seeking male prostitutes.

And detectives reportedly found the advert offering the service was linked to a computer used by Ruiz, who has been locked in a legal battle with her former partner.

She said in a statement: “I am innocent and hope the situation will be clarified as soon as possible.

“It is not the first time this year he has gone to the media, having been unable to demonstrate the facts on earlier occasions,” she added, although she did not specify the reports in question.

Ruiz has previously been slammed by city mayor Jose Ignacio Landaluce, a member of her own party, after being spotted illegally walking her dog without a lead.