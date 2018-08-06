WATCH: Firefighters and 21 aircraft battle ACTIVE wildfire in southern Spain

ACTIVE WILDFIRE: Twenty-one aircraft were scrambled yesterday to tackle the blaze

FIREFIGHTERS have been working through the night to try and control a massive wildfire burning in southern Spain.

Twenty-one aircraft were drafted in help smother the blaze that was declared at 6.15pm last night (Sunday) before they had to be withdrawn as night fell.

Ten helicopters, capable of carrying 1,000 litres of water, were joined by four large capacity helicopters (4,500 litres) as well as three water planes.

They will rejoin the INFOCA specialist ground teams again today as day breaks.

The fire was declared in the area of Paraje la Alcaida in the municipality of Almonaster La Real in the province of Huelva in Andalucia.

This morning another wildfire has been declared in the same province in Paraje la Zarza, Calañas.

Fifty people were evacuated from their homes as a precautionary measure but they have new returned.