Police seize TWO MILLION pieces of child abuse material in raids in Spain

CHILD ABUSE RAIDS SPAIN: The gang operated across Europe and America

POLICE in Spain have smashed one of the biggest child abuse networks operating across Europe and America.

In raids they seized 16TB (terabytes) of data storage devices containing some 2 400 000 pieces of footage of children between the age of 0 and 8 years old being abused.

The Spanish National Police, with the support of Europol and INTERPOL, arrested 19 members of one of the biggest child abuse networks in Spain.

House searches were carried out in several Spanish cities and police officers seized 11 laptops, 23 mobile phones, 11 hard drive disks, seven memory sticks, five memory cards and four tablets.

The gang, operating across Europe and America, used 14 different groups in an instant messaging service to share the illicit content. The individuals hid their identities by using specific anonymisation software.

These images and videos are now being processed for victim identification.