DEAD RUBBER: Durex recalls faulty condoms in Spain

DUREX has issued an urgent recall of its Real Feel condoms in Spain amid fears they could split during sex.

The firm says the 12-pack contraceptives are failing to meet its “stringent shelf-life durability tests.”

A total of 14 batches due to expire between December 2020 and February 2021 are affected.

In a statement posted on its website the company said: “The safety of our consumers always comes first, and this is reflected in our rigorous quality standards.

“We recently found that a limited number of the above condoms made earlier this year are not passing our stringent shelf-life durability tests.

“Our tests have shown that some batches which are currently on the market in UK & Ireland do not pass the requirements for burst pressure towards the end of the shelf life for the product.

“The expiry date of the affected batches is between December 2020 and February 2021.

“Our condoms are intended to provide a method of contraception and prevent the transmission of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) through a non-latex barrier that offers a benefit to consumers sensitive to latex.

“Only for the batches of condoms affected by this issue, there could be an increase in the number of condoms that burst during application or use.

“Always read the label which states “Should a condom leak or burst during use, seek doctor or pharmacist assistance as soon as possible, at least within 72 hrs.

“There is no immediate safety concern for consumers and only a limited number of batches are affected.

“However, working closely with the relevant regulatory authorities we have decided to recall the following Durex Real Feel & Durex Latex Free batches.”

The Health Products Regulatory Authority is advising people to check the bottom of the outer pack and on the foil wrapping to see if they have one of the affected products.

They said: “Reckitt Benckiser recently became aware that a number of Durex Real Feel ‘Latex-Free’ and Durex Latex Free Polyisoprene condoms manufactured in 2018 do not pass the requirements for burst pressure towards the end of the shelf life for the product.

“The expiry date of the affected batches is between December 2020 and February 2021.

“There could be an increase in the number of condoms that burst during application or use for the batches of condoms affected by this issue.

“A recall of the affected batch numbers has been initiated by Reckitt Benckiser.”

The batches being recalled are:

Durex Real Feel 12 pack - 1000416204 – December 2020

Durex Real Feel 12 pack - 1000417778 – December 2020

Durex Real Feel 12 pack - 1000429702 – January 2021

Durex Real Feel 12 pack - 1000433146 – January 2021

Durex Real Feel 12 pack - 1000444370 – February 2021

Durex Real Feel 12 pack - 1000481558 – March 2021

Durex Real Feel 12 pack - 1000382341 – December 2020

Durex Real Feel 12 pack - 1000419931 – January 2021

Durex Real Feel 12 pack - 1000422929 – January 2021

Durex Real Feel 12 pack - 1000422936 – January 2021

Durex Real Feel 12 pack - 1000444367 – February 2021 Durex

Durex Real Feel 12 pack - 1000461535 – February 2021

Durex Real Feel 12 pack - 1000472410 – February 2021

Durex Sin Latex 12 pack - 1000483802 – March 2021