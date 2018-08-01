Spain

WATCH: Firefighters battle TWO wildfires in southern Spain

By Wednesday, 01 August 2018 16:49 0
WILDFIRE: The blaze at Tarifa in Cadiz WILDFIRE: The blaze at Tarifa in Cadiz Twitter / @Plan_INFOCA

SPECIALIST firefighters are tackling two wildfires that are blazing in Andalucia this afternoon (Wednesday).

Emergency services have reported that the two fires at Tarifa (Cadiz) and Guaro (Malaga) are active.

Attempts to bring them under control are being hampered by strong winds.

Seven aircraft, including two water planes, are also assisting in the efforts at Tarifa while two helicopters and 32 firefighters are on the scene at Guaro.

Tags
« 'HUMAN RIGHTS SINKHOLE': Spanish mental hospital under investigation for patient mistreatment MIGRANT CRISIS: Spain make plea to EU for funds following migrant influx »
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Ryanair staff strikes - despite the disruption to THOUSANDS of holidays?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.