WATCH: Firefighters battle TWO wildfires in southern Spain

WILDFIRE: The blaze at Tarifa in Cadiz

SPECIALIST firefighters are tackling two wildfires that are blazing in Andalucia this afternoon (Wednesday).

Emergency services have reported that the two fires at Tarifa (Cadiz) and Guaro (Malaga) are active.

Attempts to bring them under control are being hampered by strong winds.

Seven aircraft, including two water planes, are also assisting in the efforts at Tarifa while two helicopters and 32 firefighters are on the scene at Guaro.