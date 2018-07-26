Spain

BLOOD MOON: Spain set for perfect view of lunar eclipse TOMORROW night

By Thursday, 26 July 2018 09:39 0
BLOOD MOON: Will be visible from all over Spain, particularly in the east and especially in the Balearic Islands BLOOD MOON: Will be visible from all over Spain, particularly in the east and especially in the Balearic Islands Shutterstock

SPAIN should get a perfect view of the longest lunar eclipse of the 21st century tomorrow night (Friday) with clear skies forecast across the country.

According to experts the phenomenon will be visible from all over Spain, particularly in the east and especially in the Balearic Islands.

The eclipse is expected to last up to 100-minutes from around 8.55pm in the east of the country and the blood moon should have a spectacular orange and red colour. 

Spain's National Astronomical Observatory (OAN), has recommended being as far away from the light pollution of street lamps etc to get the best view.

The best areas to see the eclipse will be on the Mediterranean coast, the Balearics, large plains and on the top of  high mountains.

The weather forecast is for a fairly clear sky, although there will be more cloud in the north and some low mists at points of the coast.

Tags
« Spanish cabbies are 'Uber' angry and plan strike action Spain sees record rise in employment »
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Ryanair staff strikes - despite the disruption to THOUSANDS of holidays?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.