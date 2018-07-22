Spain

Brits arrested after alleged gang rape of UK woman in Spain

By Sunday, 22 July 2018 21:21 0
IBIZA: Holiday party resort of San Antonio (File photograph) IBIZA: Holiday party resort of San Antonio (File photograph) Shutterstock

FOUR British men have been arrested by police on the holiday party island of Ibiza in Spain after the alleged rape of a 29-year-old woman.

Spanish police said the woman from the UK claims she was drugged and sexually assaulted after meeting the men at a bar in San Antonio.

After a court appearance, two of the men have been remanded in custody while the other two have been released on bail as police investigations continue.

