Brits arrested after alleged gang rape of UK woman in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
FOUR British men have been arrested by police on the holiday party island of Ibiza in Spain after the alleged rape of a 29-year-old woman.
Spanish police said the woman from the UK claims she was drugged and sexually assaulted after meeting the men at a bar in San Antonio.
After a court appearance, two of the men have been remanded in custody while the other two have been released on bail as police investigations continue.
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.
Comments (0)