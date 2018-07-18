BREAKING: 21-year-old Brit dies after being 'punched in head' in Ibiza

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A BRITISH holidaymaker has died after being punched in Sant Antoni, Ibiza, early this morning.
The unnamed 21-year-old could not be revived by medics after suffering a traumatic brain injury and subsequent cardiac arrest, according to initial reports.
Police caught his attacker, who tried to escape by jumping over the balcony of the private home the pair were apparently staying in.
More to follow...
