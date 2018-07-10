Valencian civil servant paid 50k a year for NOTHING

For ten years Carles Recio would clock in at his place of work every morning at 7.30, turn round and leave.

In the morning straight after clocking in, former Valencia Civil servant, Carles Recio would simply turn around and leave to later return at four o’clock to clock off.

In an interview with La Sexta he would stat: “I’ve been working like a dog” and that he would work like a “dog” so that others could reap the rewards for his work.

According to Recio, his work duties were carried outside of the office, handling legal proceedings and advising politicians.

In spite of, not having any physical reports on the proceedings that as head of the division would have been handed in on a regular basis to Valencia’s council.

He would later claim that he was a victim of harassment at work for not “working”

From the offices

Over a year and a half after his colleagues finally raised the alarm, he was fired from his position and a case was opened against him.

After standing in front of a judge, Recio was found guilty of intending not to go to work and not carrying out his work duties for an extended period of time, for which he received two penalties.

Recio has not been banned permanently from holding a public post and could technically return to work for the Valencian authorities after nine years.